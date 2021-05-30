Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $516.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.30 million. Bruker posted sales of $424.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. 461,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,694. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bruker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after buying an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,491,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after buying an additional 510,017 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

