Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post $331.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $338.14 million. Express posted sales of $210.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative return on equity of 265.49% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $4.29. 40,565,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,669,988. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Express by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

