$266.58 Million in Sales Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report sales of $266.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.90 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $215.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $997.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,643,376 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 607,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

