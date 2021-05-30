Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.51 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92. Datadog has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $1,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,222,265 shares of company stock worth $102,957,601. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

