$43.43 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report $43.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.01 million. Insmed posted sales of $42.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $195.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $213.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 945,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

