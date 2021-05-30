Analysts Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target at $41.40

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SSTI traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,348. The company has a market cap of $475.33 million, a P/E ratio of 370.12, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,500 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,361 shares of company stock worth $3,160,628. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

