Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $38.52

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Li Auto by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 81.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,303,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,010,199. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.