GoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.47 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,134,162,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,412,141 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

