Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.20 million.

CORT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 407,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,407. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,018,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

