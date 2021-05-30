Analysts Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price at $22.29

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several research firms have commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 37,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,243. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 million and a P/E ratio of -57.21.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. Analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

