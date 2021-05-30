STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $98.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $146.03. 1,083,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,517. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 663.80 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

