Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

HXGBY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 37,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $1.5403 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

