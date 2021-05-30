SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY remained flat at $$2.75 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.