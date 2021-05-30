SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY remained flat at $$2.75 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
