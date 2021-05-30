Brokerages Set Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target at $4.75

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARNGF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ARNGF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 95,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

