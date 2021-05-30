Showcase (SHO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $263,163.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,422,198 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

