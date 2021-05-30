Vidulum Price Hits $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $271,918.09 and $1,586.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

