J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.27).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

LON SBRY traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 265.60 ($3.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,896. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 267.06 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

