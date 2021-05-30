Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price at C$30.36

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.27. The company had a trading volume of 540,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,465. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.66. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.49 and a 12-month high of C$29.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

