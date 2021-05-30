Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. 602,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,882. Cognex has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

