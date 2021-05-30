Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Increases By 51.2%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the April 29th total of 206,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI remained flat at $$1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,073. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 63,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

