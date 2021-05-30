Zacks: Analysts Expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Will Announce Earnings of $14.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report $14.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,633.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $51.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $72.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Y stock traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $716.57. 48,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,999. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $460.58 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $692.98 and its 200 day moving average is $632.77.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

