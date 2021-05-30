Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.49). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 3,439,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $365.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

