$94.73 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $94.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.25 million to $100.20 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $83.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $416.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,644. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $455.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $38,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

