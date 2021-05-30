Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Vera Bradley reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 7,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $77,647.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,505.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 357,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,433. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

