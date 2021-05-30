NestEGG Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,075.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $468,145.10 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003161 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

