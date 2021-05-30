GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.92 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 58% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. GXChain has a total market cap of $64.58 million and $36.43 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002571 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001170 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain's total supply is 99,275,555 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain's official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

