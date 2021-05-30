$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.22. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NYSE ASH traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 527,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ashland Global by 5.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 939,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,419,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $6,835,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.