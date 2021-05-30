$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.22. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NYSE ASH traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 527,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ashland Global by 5.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 939,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,419,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $6,835,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.