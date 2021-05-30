Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.650 EPS.

NYSE MTD traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $1,300.95. 64,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,345. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $747.02 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,186.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

