Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. 36,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,733. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3309 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; mobile banking services; and digital banking.

