Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IPSEY stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Get Ipsen alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPSEY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.