Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Decreases By 64.4%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the April 29th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUFAF remained flat at $$14.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

