Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. 631,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,099. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69. Avalara has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.21.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Insiders have sold a total of 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

