Loser Coin (LOWB) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

