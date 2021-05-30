$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $18.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $123.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUNA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 96,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

