$0.49 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. Stantec reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

STN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.