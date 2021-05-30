Bitrue Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.27 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $25.27 million and $4.07 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

