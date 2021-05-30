Short Interest in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Increases By 69.5%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the April 29th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after buying an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TransUnion by 13.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in TransUnion by 21.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after purchasing an additional 739,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 41.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of TRU remained flat at $$107.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,324. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

