Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the April 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,927,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 90,247,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,085,711. Infrax Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Infrax Systems
Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.