Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the April 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,419. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.07.
Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 57.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.
