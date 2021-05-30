Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the April 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,419. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 57.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

