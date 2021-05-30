Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.99. 77,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $271.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

