Zacks: Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.53 Million

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post sales of $69.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $274.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $276.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $266.01 million, with estimates ranging from $256.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,950. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

