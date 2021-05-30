-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.01). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several research analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. 2,133,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,552. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

