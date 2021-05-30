Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $187.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $99.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after buying an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stoneridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,438,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Stoneridge by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Stoneridge by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 63,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $826.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 1.45.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.