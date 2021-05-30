Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TACT. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. 3,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,229,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

