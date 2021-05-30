-$0.38 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 346.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 306,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

