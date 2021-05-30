Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. 66,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

