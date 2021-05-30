RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $254,675.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $63.77 million and approximately $254,675.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $35,742.07 or 0.99623284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,784 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

