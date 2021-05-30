HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in May

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 29th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.7 days.
Shares of HLBZF stock remained flat at $$91.15 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $100.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.