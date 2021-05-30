First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FREVS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter Â- symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

