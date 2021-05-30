Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Drops By 66.7%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GNHAY remained flat at $$27.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNHAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vifor Pharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

